Pochettino in bullish mood after FA Cup quarterfinal win, explains Mudryk substitution

Chelsea have been winning at a decent-ish clip of late, and our home record has been actually quite good over the past several months, but Mauricio Pochettino has come under increasing criticism at the same time, mostly for the lack of progress the team seem to be showing in our performances — especially when it comes to the consistency of focus and execution.

We’ve been stellar in moments, and absolutely maddening in others; looking like world beaters one second, and Sunday League the very next. Sure, we’re young, but we’ve been repeating the same mistakes over and over again (on and off the pitch, it must be said). And today’s game was a microcosm of all that once again.

Still, Chelsea are going to Wembley for the second time this season, having reached the semifinals of the FA Cup. Another Cup final is just a win away now.

And that’s put Mauricio Pochettino into a rather bullish mood, as his players rose to the occasion — well, most of them — then crumbled, then rose again in yet another dramatic rollercoaster of a 90 minutes.

“I [thought] it was finished after 45 minutes the game. But, and then when we missed too many chances and then we concede in the way that we concede I think it was the emotional impact and we know very well the beauty of the of the cup. [But] we fully deserve to be [...] in Wembley and the objective is to go [...] three times. “[And] I think this group of players that will be a big credit and also the staff because in a circumstance that we are from the beginning of the season, I think it is massive to get twice. You know the possibility to fight for a for a title.”

Two of Pochettino’s substitutes ended up playing key roles in the two goals we scored in added-on time, with Carney Chukwuemeka getting the winner and Noni Madueke adding the icing on the cake. But questions were raised not only by the relative lateness of the changes (one each in the 78th, 86th, and 90th minutes) but with some of the decisions in who came off when.

So when it was Mykhailo Mudryk instead of Raheem Sterling who made way first, few could understand why the coaching staff made that decision — and many let their feelings be known loudly in the stadium and online. While Sterling did collect an assist, he had a shocking day overall, and Mudryk seemed to have the bigger net-positive effect on our play (and had a sure goal taken off of him when a static Sterling blocked his shot, incidentally).

Pochettino, who felt the need to insist that he and his staff do know what they’re doing, explained the decision as partly down to fatigue, and partly down to Sterling’s past glories (somewhere, Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard are nodding their heads in strenuous agreement at that latter bit).

“[Sterling] has an unbelievable CV, like a player he has played in a big teams, experienced player, of course, today missed the penalty and some chances.” “[And] we are [not just] silly guys that we are in front of you [whom teams] can pay big money to. [We] are in front is because I think we have some knowledge. [...] That is why I made the decision. I am not here to do what the people want. Also, I am not stupid.” “[We] saw Mudryk and we analyze and he was tired, he was doing some stretching and we thought that maybe he’d not finish the game and then we will decide, you know, to go for first for Mudryk and then for Raheem. That is because we need to see everything. We are professional and we want to win but of course, complete understand the situation.”

Pochettino of course understands if you don’t agree, and that’s your prerogative.

The proof, as ever, will be in the proverbial pudding. Has anyone put any actual pudding into the FA Cup trophy? If we somehow do manage to win it, I hope Pochettino puts that on Instagram.

“Of course, if we are playing and we concede a goal [and] its 2-2 [...] they feel sometimes the emotion because they are disappointed, but it’s normal that they show that they don’t agree with some decision. [But] as I think we have very clever fans that they realize the situation [and] show the support.” “[I am] a very positive person. I really believe in our fans. I really believe in the club and really believe the most important in the staff that we have today because all the staff is, you know, is fantastic and of course in our player, young, but I am ensuring a lot trying to help them to achieve what they, they won and of course, altogether we will succeed. No doubt.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

So off to the international break we go, and then a two-month run to the end of the season ... hopefully to erase at least some of those doubts.