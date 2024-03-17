 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It’s FA Cup quarterfinal time, with a trip to Wembley on the line. Coventry City and Manchester City have already booked their spots. Liverpool and Manchester United play later. Right now, it’s our turn.

Mauricio Pochettino was forced into a changing our usual midfield partnership due to Enzo’s suspension, but beyond that, there are no significant deviations from our usual look. Mudryk gets a start in the attacking band while Sánchez comes in as our Cup goalkeeper now. The back four is the same as last week.

Academy youngsters Josh Acheampong (defender) and Ollie Harrison (midfielder) get a spot on the bench.

Leicester City pretty much roll with their best available XI, except in goal.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sánchez | Cucurella, Chalobah, Disasi, Gusto | Gallagher (c), Caicedo | Sterling, Mudryk, Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Badiashile, Silva, Acheampong, Chilwell, Harrison, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Washington

Leicester City starting lineup (4-3-3):
Stolarczyk | Doyle, Vestergaard, Faes, Choudhury (c) | Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Winks | Mavididi, Paka, Fatawu

Substitutes from: Ward, Coady, Nelson, Justin, Yunus, Albrighton, Marçal, Iheanacho, Cannon

Date / Time: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 12.45 GMT; 8:45am EDT; 6:15pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History