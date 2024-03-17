Chelsea vs. Leicester City, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

It’s FA Cup quarterfinal time, with a trip to Wembley on the line. Coventry City and Manchester City have already booked their spots. Liverpool and Manchester United play later. Right now, it’s our turn.

Mauricio Pochettino was forced into a changing our usual midfield partnership due to Enzo’s suspension, but beyond that, there are no significant deviations from our usual look. Mudryk gets a start in the attacking band while Sánchez comes in as our Cup goalkeeper now. The back four is the same as last week.

Academy youngsters Josh Acheampong (defender) and Ollie Harrison (midfielder) get a spot on the bench.

Leicester City pretty much roll with their best available XI, except in goal.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Cucurella, Chalobah, Disasi, Gusto | Gallagher (c), Caicedo | Sterling, Mudryk, Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrović, Badiashile, Silva, Acheampong, Chilwell, Harrison, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Washington

Leicester City starting lineup (4-3-3):

Stolarczyk | Doyle, Vestergaard, Faes, Choudhury (c) | Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Winks | Mavididi, Paka, Fatawu

Substitutes from: Ward, Coady, Nelson, Justin, Yunus, Albrighton, Marçal, Iheanacho, Cannon

Date / Time: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 12.45 GMT; 8:45am EDT; 6:15pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!