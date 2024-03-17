Carney Chukwuemeka hasn’t started since the second game of the season (mostly due to injuries), but if the WAGNH Community had our way, he would be lining up from the start today, against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Chukwuemeka was preferred ahead of the likes of Raheem Sterling (31%) and Noni Madueke (33%) for Conor Gallagher’s usual spot, with Gallagher himself dropping to central midfield to deputize for the suspended Enzo Fernández. Chukwuemeka would certainly add an intriguing creative dynamic to the in-form trio of Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Mykhailo Mudryk.

With Petrović firmly preferred in goal — no Cup goalkeepers here! — the other close race was in central defense, where Thiago Silva pipped Trevoh Chalobah (45%) to partner Axel Disasi, while Ben Chilwell put Marc Cucurella (44%) back on the bench.

4-2-3-1 (65%)

Petrović (73%) | Chilwell (57%), Silva (50%), Disasi (83%), Gusto (88%) | Gallagher (96%), Caicedo (98%) | Mudryk (87%), Chukwuemeka (53%), Palmer (94%) | Jackson (94%)