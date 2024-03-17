Omari Hutchinson, David Datro Fofana keep great forms going for Ipswich Town, Burnley

Ipswich Town: fighting for automatic promotion in the Championship. Burnley: fighting to avoid relegation in the Premier League. One thing they have in common: Chelsea loanee excellence.

Fresh off his Championship Player of the Month recognition, young Omari Hutchinson once again took center stage as Ipswich Town absolutely smashed Sheffield Wednesday, 6-0, to go second in the table, at least for now, just one point behind leaders Leicester City.

Hutchinson got the party started in the 15th minute, with a left-footed shot on the spin (and I do mean spin) that found the bottom corner of the net. The lead had grown to three by half, and The Tractor Boys had no designs on taking their foot off the gas. Hutchinson got things started in the second period as well, making it 4-0 just a few minutes into the half with a rifled shot, this time with his right, and then set up Ipswich’s last of the night for good measure as well.

So that’s five goals and three assists in his last nine appearances (six starts), if you’re keeping count.

Wow!

Meanwhile, one division but just a few places in the pyramid above, Burnley have kept their faint hopes of survival alive with a 2-1 win over woefully out of form Brentford, who themselves better start keeping an eye on the teams below them.

Burnley were helped by an early penalty (and red card) awarded against Sergio Reguilón, and they doubled that lead in the second half, when David Datro Fofana scored around the hour-mark — making up for the absolute sitter he had missed in the first half. Brentford scored in the final ten minutes to make things a bit more interesting, especially as Burnley had given away a two-goal lead the previous week, but this time they would hold on.

Vincent Kompany’s men are still eight points form safety with seven games to go, so it would be an unlikely escape at this point, but they do still play three of the four teams immediately above them, so there are plenty of important points to be had. And if Fofana can keep up his goalscoring form — four in eight, including back-to-back — perhaps they can engineer a miracle.