Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Stressful matches seem synonymous with our beloved Chelsea lately. We have been able to play difficult opponents closely (Manchester City, Liverpool) by implementing appropriate strategies and tactics while even seemingly, at times, increasing our exertion levels. And yet “easier” opponents (Brentford, Leeds, Palace, Wolves, et al.) have been able to play us closely because of an unproductive offense and faulty defense. Because of that, in our last 8 games (since the beginning of February), we have scored 17 times (only being kept off the scoresheet once) and have been scored on 14 times, and each our last 5 matches have been decided by a goal or less. Stressful, indeed.

After mirroring the opposition’s lineup against Brentford, Mauricio Pochettino reverted to his standard 4-2-3-1 formation, and much of the personnel was predictable. Surprisingly, Marc Cucurella was able to complete a full 90 minutes after being out for months with an ankle injury and had not yet played a competitive minute since. Pochettino’s substitutions were limited to replacing the wingers and striker, with only an elder (Thiago Silva) and two very young defenders (Josh Acheampong and Alfie Gilchrist) named to the bench.

It was quite clear that Newcastle intended to either isolate our outside backs on the flanks against their talented pair of wingers of Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almirón or overload with the help of their fullbacks, not dissimilar to how we often attack. Also like us, that can often isolate the striker, and Alexander Isak was missing for the first half of an hour. Both sides also came down their respective right flanks with 45% of their attacks on the evening, as Malo Gusto and Tino Livramento were both heavily involved. They also pressed very high and quick, higher and quicker than we did to them, and that was successful many times in inhibiting our playing out from the back. On goal kicks in particular, it was about as frustrating as it gets watching us give possession away time and time again because we could not escape their press.

We tried to change it up twice in the 28th-29th minute with Trevoh Chalobah taking the kick to start or Đorđe Petrović simply launching it, we promptly gave possession away then, too. We could not get out in the first half - 39% of the gameplay was in our defensive third and 41% was in the middle third. Those numbers only marginally improved by its conclusion, but the pass map shows how they imposed themselves on us.

Our midfield amassed 37% of our 361 completed passes (Enzo Fernández with 58, Moises Moisés Caicedo and Conor Gallagher each with 38), but they were only 26% of our total progressive distance, and considering their respective total passing distances (974, 553, 518 yards), only 30%, 36%, and 20% of their passing distance was in the direction of the opposition goal. Our passing was generally poor and long range accuracy (30+ yards) was abysmal on the day. In fact, Axel Disasi (5/7, 71%) was the only player to exceed 50% on his attempted long passes, whereas the team collectively were 23/59 at 39%.

Despite all of those things, our insistence on playing out from the back is what secured our early goal. Cole Palmer was instrumental in actually moving the ball forward, which is what got him in position to take on his shot. Nicolas Jackson’s deflection was deft, but considering how difficult we were finding it to successfully generate anything by escaping their press, Palmer is due some major credit. His spatial awareness is top-notch and his presence on the ball is calming while being decisive and highly-effective. Before he picks it up in the first image below, he has had a look all around and is aware that he can turn upfield with his first touch. He drags play away from the right and realises that is now where space has opened up to find Gusto.

But, while poaching set piece specialists for offensive purposes, from the 32nd minute until their goal, there are at least 5 circumstances where our inability to defend from either set pieces or crosses nearly dooms us, let alone our individual errors. On their equalising goal, in about a minute, the ball is turned over 8 times. Our 4 turnovers all occur in our own half, mostly in our defensive third, and twice by Enzo. We do not actually successfully make a single touch outside of our defensive third in any of our 7 connected passes during that time frame. It was a comedy of errors that perfectly shows how persistently and proactively they pressed us and how poor our passing was.

Just like in the first half, we came out for the second with a new impetus, yet our offense continued to make incorrect decisions and wasted a few chances, including thrice by Palmer himself. The odd similarities of this match would continue, as Palmer’s breakthrough would come after a series of ten turnovers. Their first turnover is around midfield but the other four are in their defensive third. In our five different spells of possession, Chelsea successfully made six, zero, one, nine, and finally three passes en route to the goal, all in their defensive third. Another comedy of errors, this time to our benefit.

Such was the ebb and flow to this game that our eventual winner would come after a period of sustained attacking threat from Newcastle, and, again, the goalscorer is essentially simply in the right place at the right time, while much of the credit goes to the work rate and transitional run of another. Jackson works hard to get onto the end of the hopeful clearance from Caicedo in the first image, fights off Sven Botman, and carries it all the way to the edge of their box before finding Gallagher. Jackson was first gifted a goal and then, with some help from Gallagher, he regifted it to Mudryk.

Gallagher’s touch falls into the path of a barrelling run by Mikhailo Mudryk and another deft finish put us two goals in the clear. Even a late push and goal couldn’t kill the vibe as we continue our ever-impressive form at the Bridge during the month of March.

Chelsea are now unbeaten in each of their last 38 Premier League home games in the month of March:



◎ 32 wins

◎ 6 draws

◉ 0 defeats



A record that’s lasted 23 years. pic.twitter.com/KR9pvSV4JO — Squawka (@Squawka) March 11, 2024

KTBFFH.