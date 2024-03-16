Chelsea vs. Leicester City, FA Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch

The clock read 90 minutes. Chelsea had not played very well, but we were only down by one. Thiago Silva had the ball, just inside the opponent’s half. He looked up, and produced one of those classic cross-field switches that he had played so often in his career. It was perfect for Ben Chilwell, streaking in off the left flank. His shot wasn’t great, but it beat the goalkeeper. It did not beat the defender however, who tried to hook it off the line. But his clearance was straight into Chilwell and the ball rebounded into the back of the net.

Equalizer! Bedlam!

But then, VAR. Goal ruled out on a ridiculously marginal offside. Even to this day, the technology lacks the resolution to make such calls.

Oh, and the game’s only goal was scored off of a handball in the build-up.

Just looking at VAR decisions. Didn’t rule obvious handball. I don’t care if he didn’t mean it if you’re using it you have to go by the rules. Meanwhile it rules offside because tiny amounts of Ben Chilwell’s shoulder, was slightly more towards goal. VAR kills games. #CFC #CHELEI pic.twitter.com/D9xIYXzPwI — UxbEconomist (@UxbEconomist07) May 15, 2021

A lot has changed since the 2021 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City. Both teams have fallen off drastically. Leicester are in the second division now. Chelsea are midtable and especially unrecognizable. Only two of the starting eleven are still with the team (Thiago Silva, Reece James), with another out on loan (Kepa Arrizabalaga). Chilwell, who came off the bench makes it a grand total of 4 of the 20-strong matchday squad to still be a Blue.

The stakes are a lot smaller in this rematch, yet for Chelsea, perhaps nearly as important, at least relatively speaking. We’d win the Champions League in 2021; few even cared that we let Leicester have the FA Cup. Now, this competition is probably our most realistic chance just to get back to Europe (and just the Europa League, not even the top competition).

The standards of yesteryear are long gone. New standards have to be set. Winning games like this — and consistently — is how you set them.

Date / Time: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 12.45 GMT; 8:45am EDT; 6:15pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); Darren England (VAR)

Forecast: rain might stop eventually

On TV: BBC One (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Chelsea team news: We have some decent news actually on the injury front, with Ben Chilwell apparently avoiding a long-term knee injury and both Thiago Silva and Benoît Badiashile recently returning to training.

The bigger concern is in midfield at the moment, where Enzo Fernández is suspended and Cesare Casadei is ineligible (having spent the first half of the season on loan at Leicester and thus having already played in this competition for another team). Enzo and Moisés Caicedo have started fourteen (14!) matches together on the bounce, developing a strong dynamic despite some growing concerns about their workload.

Presumably, Conor Gallagher will drop into a deeper role, and Carney Chukwuemeka, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, or Cole Palmer will play the advanced midfielder position instead — and supplement the attack where Nicolas Jackson has scored in three straight contests. (Palmer of course makes the attack go in the first place, and Mudryk has two goals in our last three games as well.)

Leicester City team news: The big news here is that Jamie Vardy has been ruled out through injury. He may no longer be as dangerous and prolific as he once was, but he still leads the team in scoring and has been on fire lately with eight goals in his last eight appearances — all since turning 37 in mid-January.

Kasey McAteer, Ricardo Pereira, and Dennis Praet are also out, but midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is fit after missing the last couple months through injury, giving head coach Enzo Maresca a key piece back.

Leicester have had a slight dip in form, losing three on the bounce recently, but their lead atop the Championship was so great, that they are still three points clear of Leeds United, whom we dispatched in the previous round of the FA Cup.

Previously: We haven’t lost to Leicester since the aforementioned FA Cup final, winning four of the five matchups, including a 3-1 away win last March. Chilly scored in that one, too.