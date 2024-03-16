How should Chelsea line up against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals?

It’s time to switch gears and get back to the FA Cup this weekend, as Championship-leaders Leicester City come to town for a quarterfinal matchup that looks relatively easy on paper but probably won’t play out as smoothly on the pitch.

Leicester have hit a slight bump in recent weeks, but they seem to have gotten over that and will have nothing to lose on Sunday anyway.

For us meanwhile it’s a must-win for morale as well as our fleeting European ambitions, made all the more difficult by Enzo Fernández being suspended and by Cesare Casadei, who spent the first half of the season with Leicester, being cup-tied.

Of course it’s not just midfield where we’re a bit shorthanded (even with Academy youngster Ollie Harrison helping to make up numbers). Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Roméo Lavia, and Lesley Ugochukwu all remain out.

But we do have some good news, with Ben Chilwell evidently not injured at all (despite seeing a knee specialist), and Benoît Badiashile and Thiago Silva now both available for selection as well.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)