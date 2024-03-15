 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sjoeke Nüsken scores Chelsea’s third goal against Arsenal! 3-0!

The ball loves her

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea Women midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken just cannot stop scoring today, even when she’s isn’t fully aware of it. She nets a brace as Johanna Rytting Kaneryd intercepts a wayward pass in midfield, brings it forward, and shoots off target. The ball hits Nüsken’s backside, and ends up behind Arsenal’s net.

3-0 to the Blues in the first half!

