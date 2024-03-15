WATCH: Sjoeke Nüsken scores Chelsea’s third goal against Arsenal! 3-0!

When it rains it pours for Nüsken! ☔️#BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/HWMCOjVctq— Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 15, 2024
Chelsea Women midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken just cannot stop scoring today, even when she’s isn’t fully aware of it. She nets a brace as Johanna Rytting Kaneryd intercepts a wayward pass in midfield, brings it forward, and shoots off target. The ball hits Nüsken’s backside, and ends up behind Arsenal’s net.
3-0 to the Blues in the first half!
Loading comments...