WATCH: Lauren James amazing play to score Chelsea’s first goal against Arsenal! 1-0!

That ball through from Nüsken and the shot from James was too powerful!#BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/yzywJz4vCJ — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 15, 2024

Long have we complained about Chelsea Women’s midfield being too weak to face top opposition like Arsenal. That hasn’t been an issue for the Blues thus far, and it shows in their effort to get the ball out of the Gunners’ possession to activate Lauren James. The attacker dribbles past two markers and shoots at Manuela Zinsberger’s goal, who still manages to parry the ball, but can’t recover in time to clear it off the line.