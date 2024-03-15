Ben Chilwell avoids further injury, set to play against Leicester City on Sunday

When it was revealed this time last week that Ben Chilwell would not only miss the match against Newcastle United on Monday, but that he had to go see a specialist about his knee, we had all feared the worst. After all, players usually don’t need a specialist for minor knocks. And given our (and his own) luck on this front, it surely meant more tragic news.

So it was certainly a surprise to see Chilly included in the latest England call-up yesterday. But it wouldn’t be the first time Gareth Southgate had called up a player only to then replace him days later due to injury.

But that appears to not be the case this time around. Chilwell and his budding Marcos-Alonso-mane was spotted in training both yesterday (Thursday) and today, and Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that our Vice-captain is indeed ready to feature against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

“He’s back to training and I think everything going well. He will be in the squad for Sunday, yes.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Pochettino didn’t provide any additional team news (and no one bothered to ask), but the official website did confirm the return of Benoît Badiashile to full training as well.

What’s this? Good news on injuries?! Inconceivable.