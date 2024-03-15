Today’s big match between Chelsea Women and Arsenal in the Women’s Super League started out as many other games between two top sides: with the home team having to lend socks to the away team due to their failure in getting proper equipment, thus delaying the encounter by 30 minutes.

Once that was dealt with — meaning Arsenal would play today with Chelsea’s dark socks, and covering the Nike logo on them with tape —, the Blues could proceed with making Arsenal’s life at Stamford Bridge absolute hell.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton had to intervene a couple of times throughout the game to keep her clean sheet. In midfield and attack, the Blues did diligent work and were consistently creating chances out of the opposition’s (many) mistakes.

One such mistake invited pressure from Chelsea’s midfield, and Arsenal weren’t able to hold onto the ball. Sjoeke Nüsken assisted Lauren James, and the attacker who regularly scores at Stamford Bridge continued doing so.

That ball through from Nüsken and the shot from James was too powerful!#BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/yzywJz4vCJ — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 15, 2024

Nüsken was on an inspired day, and it showed in her goalscoring. She deflected Erin Cuthbert’s wayward shot towards the target, and beat Manuela Zingsberger in the process.

She's got an assist and now a goal for Nüsken! #BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/NwDW12lEfZ — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 15, 2024

Minutes later, a second deflection would confirm Nüsken’s brace. As Johanna Rytting Kaneryd shoots at goal and misses the target in a great attacking play, the German midfielder hits the ball towards the goal with help of her backside.

In the second half, Arsenal had to bother chasing after the scoreline. However it was Chelsea who got the best goalscoring chances on the pitch, with a few misses that would make fans stay on their toes.

Arsenal did get to pull one back, via Catarina Macario’s own goal in the last minutes of the match. That wasn’t enough to start their potential comeback, following Chelsea’s great effort to build such a tremendous advantage over them in the first half alone.

Carefree!