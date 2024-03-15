Over the last couple of months the Women’s Super League title fight narrowed down to three teams: Chelsea, Manchester City, and Arsenal. With only three points between us and the Gunners, today is the day for the Blues to at least narrow it even further, by enlarging the distance from the North Londoners with a win over them at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Hampton | Périsset, Buchanan, Carter, Charles (c) | Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nüsken | Kaneryd, James, Reiten

Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Macario, Lawrence, Kirby, Hamano, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Arsenal starting eleven:

Zinsberger | Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, Mead, Little (c), Walti, Foord, McCabe, Pelova, Blackstenius

Substitutes from: D’angelo, Bouhaddi, Fox, Codina, Reid, Cooney-Cross, Maanum, Lacasse, Russo

Date / Time: Friday, March 15, 2024, 19.00 GMT; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Rebecca Welch

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Paramount+ (USA)

Let’s do this!