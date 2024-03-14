 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Ben Chilwell called up by England

Chilly?

By David Pasztor
Chelsea v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Stamford Bridge Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The first international break of 2024 is coming up after this weekend’s games, including a couple high-profile friendlies for England against Brazil and Belgium — the final two warm-ups ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

And that’s good news for young Cole Palmer, who’s been called-up by manager Gareth Southgate once again. Southgate and former Chelsea assistant Steve Holland were in attendance Monday night as Palmer picked up a goal and an assist. They would’ve been suitably less impressed by Raheem Sterling, who misses out once again, and now looks to be very much on the outs with the national team.

Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell, as usual, have been called up as well. Chilly was also spotted in training today (Thursday) at Cobham, so hopefully this means his knee injury isn’t bad, despite having to go see a specialist about it as well.

The England squad, in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City)

MIDFIELDERS: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

FORWARDS: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

