The first international break of 2024 is coming up after this weekend’s games, including a couple high-profile friendlies for England against Brazil and Belgium — the final two warm-ups ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

And that’s good news for young Cole Palmer, who’s been called-up by manager Gareth Southgate once again. Southgate and former Chelsea assistant Steve Holland were in attendance Monday night as Palmer picked up a goal and an assist. They would’ve been suitably less impressed by Raheem Sterling, who misses out once again, and now looks to be very much on the outs with the national team.

Conor Gallagher and Ben Chilwell, as usual, have been called up as well. Chilly was also spotted in training today (Thursday) at Cobham, so hopefully this means his knee injury isn’t bad, despite having to go see a specialist about it as well.

The England squad, in full: