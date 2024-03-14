Silly Season is drawing closer, and while we do have a couple more months of proper football to go yet, speculation is starting to ramp up slowly.

One potentially quite sensational move could be Jamal Musiala leaving Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old is said to be attracting interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, with £80m+ rumored as a potential fee.

(Or it could all just be negotiating tactics, with Musiala set to enter the final two years of his long-term deal.)

Chelsea tried very hard to keep a 16-year-old Musiala at the club in 2019, but he opted to leave and return to his native Germany. As it turns out, one way we apparently tried to lessen that blow is by agreeing a 20 per cent sell-on for his next transfer — at least according to the Daily Mail — which in this case could result in a nice little sum added to our bottom line. So at least we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

(That said, I’d be very, very surprised if Musiala left Bayern.)