 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea have 20 per cent sell-on clause for Jamal Musiala’s next transfer — report

Potential windfall?

By David Pasztor
/ new
FC Bayern München v SS Lazio: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Silly Season is drawing closer, and while we do have a couple more months of proper football to go yet, speculation is starting to ramp up slowly.

One potentially quite sensational move could be Jamal Musiala leaving Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old is said to be attracting interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, with £80m+ rumored as a potential fee.

(Or it could all just be negotiating tactics, with Musiala set to enter the final two years of his long-term deal.)

Chelsea tried very hard to keep a 16-year-old Musiala at the club in 2019, but he opted to leave and return to his native Germany. As it turns out, one way we apparently tried to lessen that blow is by agreeing a 20 per cent sell-on for his next transfer — at least according to the Daily Mail — which in this case could result in a nice little sum added to our bottom line. So at least we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

(That said, I’d be very, very surprised if Musiala left Bayern.)

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History