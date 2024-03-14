Lille OSC name training pitch after Chelsea legend Eden Hazard

Since retiring last summer, Eden Hazard has been living his best life. Not that he wasn’t living his best life before, but now there’s no one bothering him about training or staying match-fit.

Now he can just go play golf with former adversarial ball boys, or help raise money for charity by flashing some skill on the football pitch (alongside Didier Drogba, among others). He’s having fun, and that’s all he’s ever wanted to do.

Earlier this week, he turned up at former club Lille OSC in France, to help dedicate a new training pitch named in his honor at the club’s training ground. (What a great idea, by the way, no? We should name all our “nice pitches” after former players. Today, we train on the Zola Pitch, boys!)

In classic Eden style, he proclaimed that there would be zero work, and only fun to be had on his pitch.

“I only have one thing to say. This is the Eden Hazard pitch. So no gym, no running. Only playing football and breaking ankles.” -Eden Hazard; source: Mail

Never change, Eden!