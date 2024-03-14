Maurizio Sarri actually resigns as Lazio head coach

The other day, Mauricio Pochettino was asked whether he’d consider resigning his post as Chelsea manager, you know, because of all the pressure and fan angst, and I thought it was one of the worst questions ever asked in a press conference — and that’s saying something! (Of course he wouldn’t.)

And yet, barely a few days later, another Maurizio, this one with a ‘z’ and once of Chelsea as well, proved me quite wrong. That’s right, Maurizio Sarri has quit Lazio on Wednesday! He actually resigned! In the middle of the season! Amazing.

Wonder if this will be added to the encyclopedia definition of Sarrismo?

Since deciding to leave Chelsea after winning the Europa League in 2019, a decision he would later call a “sensational mistake”, Sarri has been working back in Italy, first at Juventus for a year, and then at Lazio since 2021. (He took a year off after Juve sacked him despite winning yet another Scudetto.)

Sarri’s time in the capital resulted in zero additional trophies, though they did finish second last season (to runaway leaders Napoli), which was Lazio’s highest league finish since actually winning the league in 2000. (Lazio’s midfield that season consisted of Diego Simeone, Juan Verón, Dejan Stanković, and the incomparable Pavel Nedvěd — I mean, come on...)

Speaking of midfield, the departure last summer of Sergej Milinković-Savić (to currently undefeated Saudi league leaders Al Hilal) was a blow Lazio couldn’t recover from, and their results have suffered this season. They’re down to ninth at the moment, having lost five of six in all competitions, including 3-0 to Bayern Munich (and their lame duck head coach, Thomas Tuchel) in the Champions League Round of 16. Sarri told the players after that game that they are the suckiest bunch of sucks to have ever sucked, and then walked out the door.

Actually, what he supposedly told the players is that since they’re not listening to him, he might as well leave. That’s certainly sounds like Sarri!

“I saw that you are not with me anymore, some of you are too different to what we saw last season. I have decided to resign. If I am the problem, then I will step aside, so you can shake up this season.” -Maurizio Sarri; source: Alfredo Pedullà via Football Italia

I bet our old pal Pedro was still listening! Alas, his career is winding down at age 36 now, and he’s no longer a lucky charm.

Lazio will finish out the season under interim management. As for Sarri ... it’s hard to see him land another top job at this point, but I guess we’ll see.