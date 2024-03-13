Ian Maatsen explains decision to join Borussia Dortmund on loan from Chelsea

Ian Maatsen has been an instant hit — and an instant fit — at Borussia Dortmund since joining them on loan in January from Chelsea. He’s started all ten of their games, he’s collected a couple assists, and even scored a goal. His impact isn’t exactly a surprise after seeing him make similarly positive impact in last year’s promotion campaign while on loan at Burnley, but it does raise the question of why he couldn’t get any minutes at Chelsea during the first half of the season.

The way the 22-year-old sees it, it was simply a matter of circumstance. Mauricio Pochettino preferred others at the position, and sometimes life is like that in football.

“I had trust at Chelsea but with the pressure they are under it is sometimes difficult for a manager to let everyone play. [...] You have to deal with it as a young player. Sometimes it’s not fair but maybe it’s the best decision for the club and other teammates. I appreciate that. But I want to play football.”

That’s a refreshingly reasonable view in an industry dominated by hot-takes and snap judgements.

And Maatsen approached the January transfer window in a similarly level-headed manner, making a decision that was best for his own career, and one that’s paying off handsomely so far.

“My plan was to stay at Chelsea [but] sometimes football works like this. I didn’t get a lot of opportunities. It’s not the end of the world but you have to be ready. You always have to believe because football can go quickly.” “[BVB] was the best solution for me. It was a big club where young players can develop. They have had players like Bellingham, Hakimi, Dembélé. I am happy to be here. At Chelsea I trained at a high intensity. I kept believing that when my chance came I would take it. You want to play every game. It was just being patient. Don’t let your standards drop because if you do then you put yourself in a position where the coach says: ‘Maybe that is the reason why he doesn’t play.’” “Everyone knows my quality. I have the chance to show it here.” -Ian Maatsen; source: The Guardian

While Maatsen did sign a contract extension before leaving, that was done surely just to protect his value for an eventual transfer this summer. There’s reportedly a £35m buyout built-in.

If he keeps showing his quality, many teams should be knocking on his door to hand that over.