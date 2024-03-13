Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle United, Player Ratings: Cole Palmer back in full effect

1. COLE PALMER (8.4)

Cole Palmer went a nearly unimaginable nine whole games without a Man of the Match, but he was back in full effect for this one, earning his 12th top spot in these ratings — twice as many as the next best (Petrović with 6).

Palmer has 11 goals and 8 assists in 23 Premier League games for us, and he’s maintained a consistent scoring output throughout the season. It’s that consistency that’s been perhaps the most remarkable thing about him, especially when surrounded by a whole team of inconsistent performers.

And he’s only just getting started!

2. MYKHAILO MUDRYK (7.7, sub)

Mudryk’s highest rating ... since the last time we played Newcastle United, in the League Cup! (When he scored the game-tying goal at the very end of regulation.)

If only he could play Newcastle every week!

Perhaps he can try playing “like” he plays against Newcastle every week.

3. MALO GUSTO (7.6)

Gusto just narrowly beats out Jackson for the third spot, though they both would’ve fully deserved it.

vs. NEWCASTLE (PL, H, W 3-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Palmer (8.4)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mudryk (7.7, sub), Gusto (7.6), Jackson (7.6)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Caicedo (6.7), Petrović (6.4), Enzo (6.4), Gallagher (6.3), Casadei (6.1, sub), Disasi (6.1)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Chalobah (5.9), Cucurella (5.8), Chukwuemeka (5.6, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Sterling (4.7)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL