All for one and one for all: Chalobah assures Chelsea ‘all together’ in attempts to improve

Trevoh Chalobah spent the first six months of the season on the sidelines, dealing with injuries, setbacks, and transfer rumors, but he’s now fully fit and fully back involved with the team. In fact, he’s now made an appearance in our last five games, starting the last three on the bounce — including last night.

This (unexpected) level of involvement probably has something to do with our recent injuries at the position — Levi Colwill is out, Thiago Silva has just returned, and Wesley Fofana is only a myth at this point — but Pochettino has also praised the 24-year-old Academy product, who immediately became one of our more experienced players (this is his sixth full season in senior professional football) and remains one of the few players still fully in tune with the idea of Chelsea as a winning club.

And despite all the uncertainty, both personally for his own career and for the team as a whole, Chalobah assures that the squad remain united behind the manager.

“We know we’ve got the quality, once we get that consistency we will have a very good time on the pitch. [The] fans demand a lot. This is a massive club and the expectations they have, we haven’t been meeting them. It is a learning process for us. “We try to just focus on what is going on in the camp, improving ourselves day in and day out. We’re all together, all for the manager and the manager is for us. We will keep working no matter what the fans say. We want to try our best and make them proud, it will come.” -Trevoh Chalobah; source: London World

Obviously, talk is cheap and what counts is what we actually see on the pitch. But at least the intentions of all involved are good, and the spirit of the group seems positive as well.