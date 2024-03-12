The man pictured at the top is Joe Ravitch, a co-founding partner at The Raine Group, the financial institution synonymous with investment deals and ownership changes at the Premier League’s biggest clubs. Ravitch has helped broker deals for Manchester City, Manchester United, and obviously Chelsea as well.

Two years ago, he was the man the club personally turned to when Roman Abramovich tried to head off the impending sanctions coming his way by putting the club up for sale. The situation quickly changed of course when the sanctions were put in place soon after anyway.

The club’s very existence was suddenly under threat, and Ravitch & Co would play a key role in ensuring that we would not end up getting liquidated as well. As he tells The Times in an exclusive interview, the timelines involved had to be drastically moved up and accelerated, and the consequences for missing any deadlines could’ve been dire indeed.

“We ended up taking a far more proactive role than we usually do in these circumstances. We had far more latitude. When [former director] Eugene Tenenbaum was also sanctioned, I called him and said, ‘Who’s my client, what do we do?’ He said, ‘We’re still your client but you have to make the decisions now — please save Chelsea.” “If we hadn’t got the deal done by the time we did, Chelsea would have probably gone into liquidation. There would have been catastrophic consequences. “We forcibly boiled the bidders into four separate consortia. We put the four groups together and we crafted what we hoped would be the best deal, which would maximise the value to the charitable foundation that was being set up and maximise investment in the club. All four groups, we felt, would be good owners.” -Joe Ravitch; source: The Times

The consortium led by Todd Boehly won out, as we know, and while they’ve certainly been willing to invest, those investment haven’t been giving as much in return on the pitch as we would’ve expected. But Ravitch, for what it’s worth, strongly believes that the owners “want Chelsea to win”, so hopefully we will indeed get there.