Mauricio Pochettino hoping for a bit of ‘calm’ to help Chelsea work, shut out the noise

Despite Chelsea’s decent, even good results over the past month, and, dare I say, our very good run of form at home over the past four months, the vibes around the team have been anything but good.

There was chanting against the manager last weekend, away to Brentford, and while our defeat in the League Cup final did indeed sting quite a bit, the fact that we got to Wembley should not go unrecognized. That defeat in extra-time remains our only defeat in our last seven in all competitions, while we’ve now made it ten wins from thirteen at home with just one defeat since the start of November.

Granted, it hasn’t been pretty. It hasn’t always been confidence-inspiring. We never know which team will show up, which part of the team will suddenly stop functioning, and which player or two will decide to take a game, a half, a play off. There have been some truly shocking results.

And obviously, midtable is not where we want to be. It’s not where anyone wants to be.

But if we are to get out of here, and get back more towards the top where we belong after the past 20-30 years, if we are to develop and grow into a cohesive team as (presumably) envisioned by the braintrust when they tore it all down to start again (figuratively so far; the stadium still stands), it’s going to take time, and patience, and mistakes.

You might say we don’t have the time. We obviously ain’t got the patience. And mistakes, there have been far too many.

And you might be right. But we can’t undo any of that now. (We can learn from them, hopefully.)

You might say that Pochettino isn’t the man for the job, that contrary to what he says, someone could do a better job. You might say the players are not good enough. You might say the owners have no clue.

And you might be right. But we can’t undo any of that now, and any potential fix applied in this moment would be temporary, at best. (We can only hope they’ll learn from that; and also that there isn’t something scary FFP/PSR monster lurking around the corner.)

Pochettino’s here through the end of the season at least (barring something random and drastic). We’ve got a relatively easy run-in over the remaining eleven games: only the postponed match away to Arsenal looks particularly scary. Our next three are at home, in the FA Cup (Leicester City), and then Burnley and Manchester United after the international break.

You don’t have to drink the Kool-Aid and have blind faith in this enterprise, but the crescendo of negativity, especially recently, isn’t helping anyone — especially those who are trying to actually do the football thing.

Pochettino’s hoping he bought some time, some calm with tonight’s win. I doubt it’s anything more than temporary, but maybe we can endure each other for a couple more months in relatively peace.

“We are in a different Chelsea, building something different and of course it is going to be tough [...] but the most important thing is that it is not affecting us, it is not affecting the team. The team knew what they needed to do and we kept believing. “I think win the game today, it is important for us and our fans to be a little bit more calm. If we don’t win next game then it is going to be again a problem, but that is Chelsea and the most important thing is to try and translate the reality. “The problem is that the team needs to be more mature, the team needs to be more together [...] That is not an excuse. That is a fact, that is a reality. The most important thing is to keep moving because we are not going to give up, be strong, and we all agree the fans are right to complain, of course, but we have no right to give up and say we don’t believe. No, no, no, it’s to show the character and to live with this type of situation and keep moving. “Today was great to show the players fighting, performing, okay not maybe great, but yes of course caring about the team and in the end beating [...] a very good team.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Onwards and upwards!