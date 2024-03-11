Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea began the game on the back foot, but took the lead just five minutes in, out of practically nowhere, as Nicolas Jackson flicked a Cole Palmer shot into the bottom corner.

The goal seemed to settle and galvanize the Blues, and we created several decent opportunities to quickly add a second. Palmer stung the goalkeeper’s palms while both Jackson and Enzo missed the target from presentably shooting positions.

Meanwhile, Newcastle increasingly took control of proceedings. Much of their possession was of the non-threatening kind, we did turn the ball over a few too many times in our own half, and that eventually came back to bite us when Isak picked out the bottom corner with an excellent show just before the half.

A frenetic final few minutes of the first half saw a Jackson goal chalked off for a clear offside, Willock failing to hit the target 1-v-1 against Petrovic, and Sterling missing a great chance by shooting straight at the goalkeeper.

Newcastle made a positive start to the second half, but Chelsea soon matched them and we would in fact start to control proceedings ... and after camping out in Newcastle’s defensive third for nearly five minutes, Cole Palmer arrowed a great strike between a defender’s legs and just inside the near post to restore our lead.

Sterling then missed a glorious opportunity just seconds later to make it 3-1, which seemed to sum up his day. He was soon replaced by Mudryk, who took advantage of a similar opportunity and made no mistake (though it might go down as an own goal in the final review).

Just had ten minutes and change to hold on to a two-goal lead, but of course we couldn’t really do that too comfortably. Murphy took the net off with a ridiculous strike in the 90th minute

Carefree.

Two changes from last weekend, plus a shift back to a back-four, with Cucurella and Sterling coming in and Chilwell and Colwill going on the injured list

Jackson scoring for the third match running

Palmer ends a three-match scoring “drought” in the Premier League, his longest of the season. Up to 15 goals combined for Chelsea and City this season.

9 games without a clean sheet in all competitions; 2 clean sheets in our last 21 Premier League games

Next up: Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: