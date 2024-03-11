Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Back at the Bridge, where we’ve done quite well over the past four months (9 wins, 2 draws, just 1 defeat). However, Newcastle are in good form and will be looking to take revenge for their League Cup defeat here in December.

Here’s to good vibes and positive support!

Pochettino keeps Chalobah going ahead of Silva, with Cucurella returning at left back after a months-long injury absence. Gallagher able to recover from his illness to start as well. One fresh face on the bench, too, in 17-year-old versatile defender Josh Acheampong.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrović | Cucurella, Chalobah, Disasi, Gusto | Enzo, Caicedo | Sterling, Gallagher (c), Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Sánchez, Gilchrist, Silva, Acheampong, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Mudryk, Washington

Newcastle United starting lineup (4-3-3)

Dúbravka | Burn (c), Botman, Schär, Livramento | Willock, Longstaff, Bruno G. | Gordon, Isak, Almirón

Substitutes from: Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley

Date / Time: Monday, March 11, 2024, 20.00 GMT; 4pm EDT; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: John Brooks (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!