Chelsea fans’ choice lineup against Newcastle United: Chances for Mudryk, Cucurella

Given our current injury state and the team’s form, it’s perhaps unsurprising that 7 of the 11 starters are locked in to the tune of 94%+ at the moment.

Petrović in goal, Disasi at the back, Gusto on the flank, Enzo and Caicedo in the middle, Jackson and Palmer up front. There’s little doubt about their claims to a starting position.

We had assumed that Thiago Silva would be fit to start, so the veteran slots in next to Disasi. Next to him, the also assumed to be returning Marc Cucurella just beats out Trevoh Chalobah (54%) for the last spot.

Up top, the occasionally wonderful Raheem Sterling, and the less occasionally wonderful Mykhailo Mudryk join Nico and Cole.

Cesare Casadei (32%), Alfie Gilchrist (24%), Noni Madueke (22%), and the under the weather Conor Gallagher (20%) miss out.

4-2-3-1 (59%)

Petrović (94%) | Cucurella (55%), Silva (75%), Disasi (98%), Gusto (98%) | Enzo (98%), Caicedo (97%) | Mudryk (63%), Palmer (98%), Sterling (65%) | Jackson (95%)