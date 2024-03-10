Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

As I write this, there’s an epic clash of titans going on between Liverpool and Manchester City, who are locked into a dramatic three-way title race, alongside Arsenal, at the top of the Premier League.

That’s where we’d want to be.

That’s where we used to be.

That’s not where we are.

Two-thirds of the way through the season, we have 10 wins, 10 defeats, 44 scored, 43 conceded. Newcastle aren’t that much better either, four points ahead but with one more game played. Nether team’s ambition is to be midtable.

This one game will not fix either team’s problems, regardless of outcome. But it could be a step forward in this long, drawn-out process.

Date / Time: Monday, March 11, 2024, 20.00 GMT; 4pm EDT; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: John Brooks (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

Forecast: Cold but dry

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Chelsea team news: Chelsea have not lost a game in regulation in over a month (three wins from six), but the vibes aren’t exactly immaculate. Quite the opposite in fact! But our home record over the past four months has been excellent: just the one defeat in all competitions in our last twelve at the Bridge (with two draws). We can rebuild that fortress, one brick at a time! And maybe with some good vibes.

Unfortunately one thing that’s not improving is our propensity for injuries, with Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill both going back on the injured reserve, the former probably for a while with a knee issue, the latter for hopefully just a short while with a toe problem. And even ever-present Conor Gallagher is a doubt for this one, as he’s been dealing with some sort of illness.

On the plus side, Marc Cucurella should be back available for selection while Thiago Silva made his return to the matchday squad last weekend.

Despite some of our decent, even good results, the other big issue that’s not improving is the team’s consistency. Game-to-game, half-to-half, it’s all bit a of a crapshoot as to what we’re going to get out of them. But the only way to fix is through more games, more work, more time, more patience.

Newcastle United team news: Last time we played Newcastle, they were also dealing with a multitude of injuries. Their situation has improved a little bit, but they will still be without England trio Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, and Nick Pope, with Joelinton also out and Sandro Tonali continuing to serve his ban from football. Matt Target is questionable while Lewis Hall is ineligible to play as he’s technically only on loan from us.

After a terrible winter, losing seven of eight in all competitions in December, Newcastle’s fortunes have improved recently. Their only defeats in 2024 are to Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

Previously: The reverse fixture was a most terrible 4-1 defeat at St James, but we did eliminate Newcastle from the League Cup thanks to a penalty shootout back in December — Mykhailo Mudryk equalizing at the death and Đorđe Petrović coming up big in the shootout. But perhaps we can also take a bit of inspiration from our under-21s, who beat Newcastle, 7-1 (seven!) on Friday! Granted, Newcastle are the worst team in the PL2, but still. Ronnie Stutter and Leo Castledine got a brace each, with Dylan Williams, Dujuan Richards, and Diego Moreira adding a goal apiece as well.