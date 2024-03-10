 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: David Datro Fofana 25-yard blast into the top corner for Burnley against West Ham

Have a hit!

By David Pasztor
West Ham United v Burnley - Premier League - London Stadium Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Here’s one of the better goals you’ll see all weekend, perhaps all month, courtesy of Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana.

Ball taken in stride. One look up. Foot through the ball. From 25 yards, blasted into the top corner. No goalkeeper’s saving that.

At the time of this goal, Fofana had either scored (3) or assisted (1) four of Burnley’s last five goals. Unfortunately for them, that’s come over the course of seven games, five of them losses and none of them wins. Even in this game, where they would take a two-goal lead before half-time thanks to an own goal, they would only collect the one point, after West Ham came back to draw 2-2 in the second half.

Burnley are glued to the bottom of the table and are likely to ride that position all the way back down to the Championship. But DDF is making a decent show of things, and getting plenty of minutes. Keep it up!

