Here’s one of the better goals you’ll see all weekend, perhaps all month, courtesy of Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana.

Ball taken in stride. One look up. Foot through the ball. From 25 yards, blasted into the top corner. No goalkeeper’s saving that.

GOAL | West Ham 0-1 Burnley | Datro Fofana



WHAT A GOAL FROM DATRO FOFANA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q1gAi9Dwa3 — Mr Typo (@Hastalavis09) March 10, 2024

At the time of this goal, Fofana had either scored (3) or assisted (1) four of Burnley’s last five goals. Unfortunately for them, that’s come over the course of seven games, five of them losses and none of them wins. Even in this game, where they would take a two-goal lead before half-time thanks to an own goal, they would only collect the one point, after West Ham came back to draw 2-2 in the second half.

Burnley are glued to the bottom of the table and are likely to ride that position all the way back down to the Championship. But DDF is making a decent show of things, and getting plenty of minutes. Keep it up!