Everton Women were a much tougher opponent to Manchester City than expected in their previous outing. Today it was no different as Chelsea didn't have the best first half trying to breach them open, all while having trouble defending against the likes of Martina Piemonte.

Zecira Musovic was put to work in the first half, and the second half was no different. Fran Kirby tried her hardest to carry us upfront, but there was not a good enough volume of chances to keep Everton on their toes.

The rocky start to the second half turned to the better as Everton started tiring themselves. New bodies were brought to the pitch and one of the subs, Cat Macario, got us the opening goal.

We could continue launching ourselves forward to build up the lead and, at the same time, gets ourselves more tired. We instead opted for protecting the lead at all costs, as we did against Manchester City, to the same effect.

Carefree!