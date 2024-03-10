 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everton FCW 0-1 Chelsea FCW, Women’s FA Cup: Post-match reaction

Tiredness: overcome

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Everton v Chelsea - Adobe Women’s FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton Women were a much tougher opponent to Manchester City than expected in their previous outing. Today it was no different as Chelsea didn't have the best first half trying to breach them open, all while having trouble defending against the likes of Martina Piemonte.

Zecira Musovic was put to work in the first half, and the second half was no different. Fran Kirby tried her hardest to carry us upfront, but there was not a good enough volume of chances to keep Everton on their toes.

The rocky start to the second half turned to the better as Everton started tiring themselves. New bodies were brought to the pitch and one of the subs, Cat Macario, got us the opening goal.

We could continue launching ourselves forward to build up the lead and, at the same time, gets ourselves more tired. We instead opted for protecting the lead at all costs, as we did against Manchester City, to the same effect.

Carefree!

  • Mayra Ramirez not in the squad. Aggie Beever-Jones takes her place upfront.
  • Nathalie Björn faces her former team again for only 15 minutes, as she's forced out due to injury.
  • Everton being a much harder challenge than expected in the first half. Our own tiredness surely isn't helping.
  • ABJ is magic, and so is Cat!
  • Another semifinal in the books.
  • Next up: Arsenal at home in the Women's Super League.
  • KTBFFH!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History