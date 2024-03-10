Everton Women were a much tougher opponent to Manchester City than expected in their previous outing. Today it was no different as Chelsea didn't have the best first half trying to breach them open, all while having trouble defending against the likes of Martina Piemonte.
Zecira Musovic was put to work in the first half, and the second half was no different. Fran Kirby tried her hardest to carry us upfront, but there was not a good enough volume of chances to keep Everton on their toes.
The rocky start to the second half turned to the better as Everton started tiring themselves. New bodies were brought to the pitch and one of the subs, Cat Macario, got us the opening goal.
Instant impact ⚡️@catarinamacario bags minutes after entering the field for @ChelseaFCW #AdobeWomensFACup pic.twitter.com/7F7Sa4pjz2— Adobe Women's FA Cup (@AdobeWFACup) March 10, 2024
We could continue launching ourselves forward to build up the lead and, at the same time, gets ourselves more tired. We instead opted for protecting the lead at all costs, as we did against Manchester City, to the same effect.
Carefree!
- Mayra Ramirez not in the squad. Aggie Beever-Jones takes her place upfront.
- Nathalie Björn faces her former team again for only 15 minutes, as she's forced out due to injury.
- Everton being a much harder challenge than expected in the first half. Our own tiredness surely isn't helping.
- ABJ is magic, and so is Cat!
- Another semifinal in the books.
- Next up: Arsenal at home in the Women's Super League.
- KTBFFH!
