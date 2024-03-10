Chelsea Women face Everton today at Walton Hall Park with hopes of taking further steps in the Women’s FA Cup. As the title holders, the (London) Blues enter the pitch today as clear favourites despite the accumulated tiredness of a third match in less than seven days.

As expected, manager Emma Hayes rotated her squad as much as she could. But given the strength of our squad, this is still a “dream” eleven for many clubs in the championship.

Everton starting lineup (4-3-3):

Brosnan | Stevenik, Finnigan, Vanhaevermaet, Galli | Kühl, Bennison, Wheeler | Piemonte, Snoejis, Payne

Substitutes from: Hart, Hope, Bissell, Hobson, Madsen, Duggan, Wilding, Dale

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Musovic | Périsset, Björn, Nüsken, Carter | Ingle, Cuthbert | Kaneryd, Cankovic, Kirby | Beever-Jones

Substitutes from: Hampton, Charles, Lawrence, Buchanan, Reiten, Leupolz, Macario, Hamano, James

Date / Time: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 13.00 GMT; 8:00am ET; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, UK

Referee: Abi Byrne

On TV: none (US); none (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: ESPN+ (US); BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!