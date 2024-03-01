Out of many weaknesses that Chelsea can list this season, one of the most glaring are set-pieces. The Blues struggle not just to score them with only six goals coming from dead ball situations, but also with defending them with seven goals against us.

We could very well take Mauricio Pochettino’s suggested road of finding a set-piece-taking specialist to add to our squad that will help solve at least one side of the equation. But according to the Daily Mail, the club’s brass prefer to move forward with a set-piece specialist instead.

With Poch seemingly questioning the value of coaching specialists, he reportedly won’t be involved in the recruitment process of a set-piece coach. In fact we’re only one of very few Premier League club without someone in the staff with this function, at least since we lost coach Anthony Barry to Bayern Munich back in April 2023.

A set-piece specialist likely won’t turn us into Arsenal, who have scored 18 of their 62 goals from dead ball situations. However it should be a cheaper option than signing a player to take free kicks and corners every now and then.