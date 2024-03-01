After breaking the bank for some of the highest rated youth in world football in recent times, Chelsea know they won’t be able to keep up such level of spending every time they go into the market. Hence it’s no surprise that the Blues, alongside West Ham United, are considering a £15 million move for Gent defender Archie Brown in the upcoming transfer window, according to the Guardian.

Brown, who moved from Derby County to Swiss club Lausanne three years ago, has caught the attention of Premier League clubs following his impressive performances in Belgium. Originally starting his career as a left winger, Brown has successfully adapted to the left-back position, showcasing strong progress and versatility which were particularly noted during his time with the Swiss club before moving to Gent last year.

The 21-year-old’s athleticism and ability to play as a left wing-back have also put him on the radar for a potential inclusion in England’s under-21 squad. With Chelsea and West Ham both in search of reinforcements at left-back, Brown, valued at around £15 million, has emerged as a target. However, the Premier League sides could face stiff competition for his signature from European clubs such as Juventus, Milan, Lyon, and Nice.

Chelsea, in particular, are looking for a backup for first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell. The Guardian claims Chelsea hope to sell both Ian Maatsen, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, and Marc Cucurella. Meanwhile Lewis Hall, who’s a loanee at Newcastle United, is expected to complete his definitive move to the Magpies at the end of the season.