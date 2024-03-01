Almost every single Chelsea match this season is a microcosm of how things have gone for the Blues since the Clearlake takeover, and the midweek FA Cup encounter against Leeds United was no different. In the back and forth of the 90 minutes we went up and down an emotional roller-coaster that ended with us back on the winning track thanks to a heroic Conor Gallagher effort to edge our rivals.

Rarely do we see Chelsea not losing, winning or tying games by margins. Last Wednesday those margins favoured the Blues, but we don’t know whether they will do so again this weekend when we face Brentford away in the Premier League. The best case scenario would be not to rely on them and just trump them with sheer talent, tactics and whatnot, but this team are still a few steps removed from doing so.

What we do know from Mauricio Pochettino’s mouth is that Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella can soon reintegrate the squad after recovering from injury. Meanwhile Christopher Nkunku will still be a few weeks out of contention after yet another injury setback from a player that already carried some fitness issues before joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

“We need to assess [Thiago Silva] and Marc Cucurella. Both maybe are undecided but maybe it is possible to be involved in the squad. Two good news. They will be possible in the squad. “I think [Nkunku] suffered a problem in his hamstring and we will see in a few weeks if he can be again available. But yes, now he is doing recovery from Sunday. A little bit unlucky, bad luck because to suffer again another setback, it’s always tough for a player that didn’t play too much during the season that also came from the Bundesliga, from Germany, with some problems. “He was so good in the pre-season. It is a difficult season for him. It is difficult to accept another injury and to delay to play more consistent.”

Poch, who also likely won’t be able to utilise centre-back Wesley Fofana this season as he’s still recovering from an ACL injury, can still rely on Conor Gallagher. The player who loves to play under the Argentinian head coach and the rest of his staff will be at the Blues until the end of the season and possibly beyond. But the latter part depends on player and club agreeing on a new contract.

The Chelsea manager says he has no part in these contract negotiations. At the same time he will pick his best available starting eleven whenever possible, and Conor is clearly part of this exclusive crop.

“[Conor’s new contract] is another thing. That is about two parts that need to be agreed and I cannot be involved in this. It’s only between the club and Conor that can make the deal. “I am the coach that needs to be in my place. I cannot say nothing. “I take the best decision for the team and for the club. If I believe that Conor deserves to play, that is my job and to pick the best starting XI and the strategy, to perform and to win games. That is my main job.”

After the League Cup final heartbreak, Poch and the squad met to realign themselves. In the encounter the head coach saw a group willing to fight through the physical and mental tiredness of the 120 minutes played against Liverpool to face Leeds only three days after the event, and being able to make it through to the FA Cup’s quarter-final in regular time.

Those are all good signs coming of a group that is improving and gelling, while learning how to play the sport at one of the toughest places to do so in the world.

“More that we have learned from them is that they are learning to compete, all together, feel each other and know how they behave in this level when it’s a final, with not too much experience. [It’s about] how you behave and start to understand each other, that is the most important thing. “After seven or eight months, I don’t know how to say it. Already we know the profile of the player and how they can behave, but of course it’s important for them to know each other and know how they are going to react at this level with high pressure and how to deal with a final.”

Perhaps by looking only at the potential of this group and not their current ability, expectations in beginning of the season were set a bit too high. There’s still a trophy to win, and even an European competition spot to win either by lifting the FA Cup or improving on our current Premier League standing.

For a man whose job security depends on results on the pitch, this hope to somehow reach or at least get quite close to what was first expected of him and his squad can very well become his downfall. But if winning is our aim no matter the circumstances, so is Poch’s in his view of an “ideal success” in the current scenario.

“Maybe I am responsible or not to explain where the project [is headed], maybe. I don’t say I get the blame, it’s only a reflection. When that happens you are talking about expectation and reaction, it’s because we did not translate in the right way, the message. “Win every single game [is his ideal success] because if not, maybe the performance we are going to go back always. It’s normal, we are at Chelsea. We hope we can win all the games and be in the next final of the FA Cup and it would be great for another game at Wembley. “We need to start to win games in the Premier League now. That is the objective and to try and arrive close to the position near the top.” -Mauricio Pochettino; Source: football.london

We sit 12 points away from fifth-place Tottenham, with 35 points from 10 wins and five draws in 25 games, against Spurs’ 14 wins and six draws in the same amount of matches. Many of our losses came from the aforementioned margins that didn’t go our way. Can we start turning it around and eventually not rely on them from this weekend?

We shall see.