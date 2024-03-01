 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Conor Gallagher fights for Chelsea future amid contract deadlock — report

Not giving up

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Chelsea v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Conor Gallagher is committed to securing his future at Chelsea, despite stalled contract negotiations, according to the Daily Mail. Even with Tottenham and other Premier League clubs keenly monitoring Gallagher’s situation, the lifelong Blues fan is not yet considering leaving Stamford Bridge and aims to remain at the club.

Chelsea’s hesitance to offer a salary beyond their reported £150,000-per-week limit for Gallagher, who is approaching the final year of his contract, complicates matters. His performances have arguably made him a strong contender for Chelsea’s player of the year. However Gallagher’s academy background means his sale would be considered pure profit in Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules calculations, which certainly adds an incentive to the club looking to let him go from Stamford Bridge throughout the season and also next summer.

Despite the potential of Gallagher leaving on a free transfer next year, Chelsea are holding out for at least £50 million for his transfer. This valuation is underpinned by the club’s confidence following Mason Mount’s sale to Manchester United last summer for £60 million, despite Mount also being in the last year of his contract.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History