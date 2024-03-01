Conor Gallagher is committed to securing his future at Chelsea, despite stalled contract negotiations, according to the Daily Mail. Even with Tottenham and other Premier League clubs keenly monitoring Gallagher’s situation, the lifelong Blues fan is not yet considering leaving Stamford Bridge and aims to remain at the club.

Chelsea’s hesitance to offer a salary beyond their reported £150,000-per-week limit for Gallagher, who is approaching the final year of his contract, complicates matters. His performances have arguably made him a strong contender for Chelsea’s player of the year. However Gallagher’s academy background means his sale would be considered pure profit in Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules calculations, which certainly adds an incentive to the club looking to let him go from Stamford Bridge throughout the season and also next summer.

Despite the potential of Gallagher leaving on a free transfer next year, Chelsea are holding out for at least £50 million for his transfer. This valuation is underpinned by the club’s confidence following Mason Mount’s sale to Manchester United last summer for £60 million, despite Mount also being in the last year of his contract.