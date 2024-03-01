Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After our various Cup adventures, we now turn our attentions back to the Premier League, where we travel the short distance out to Brentford for a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

That’s a pretty short turnaround from Wednesday night, which in itself was a pretty short turnaround from Sunday evening, so the likes of Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo, who played all 210+ minutes of those two contests, might be starting to feel their legs a teeny tiny bit.

Mauricio Pochettino did rotate where possible midweek, so energy levels may not be as concerning in the attacking and wing-back positions.

But we might not have too many options, with our injury list continuing to look the same as it’s been for a couple weeks now. Barring any positive updates from the head coach in Friday’s press conference, we will likely continue to be without Thiago Silva, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Roméo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Christopher Nkunku. (If anyone’s close, it’s Silva and Cucurella, though we prefer to ease players back in anyway.)

