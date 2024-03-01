Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United, Player Ratings: Gallagher saves the day

1. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.4, sub)

Proving once again the old adage that goals get Man of the Match awards, Gallagher saves the day in this one with his last-minute strike. While it did make us rue his misses from similarly great positions on Sunday a bit more, it’s obviously wonderful to see our Academy man step up and deliver in a clutch moment.

Gallagher is firmly in the conversation for Player of the Season — certainly in a straight-up vote. For these player ratings here, Petrović has a fairly unassailable lead and is surely a shoo-in barring a late-season collapse in form, but Gallagher’s certainly top three, and that’s a pretty good accomplishment considering the constant ... let’s call them debates ... around him.

2. MOISÉS CAICEDO (6.7)

It was a virtual three-way tie for second between Caicedo, Mudryk, and Ezno Ferández, but Moi just edges the other two out by a couple hundredths.

The 22-year-old has taken more than his fair share of stick from all angles, but he’s quietly put together run of solid performances, playing a ton of minutes, and affecting the game positively at either end, including the wonderful assist for Jackson’s goal.

3. MYKHAILO MUDRYK (6.7)

Mudryk has faded to the periphery of the team — if not in terms of attention, certainly in terms of minutes — but his finish in this one belied a player greatly struggling for confidence, consistency, and cohesion with the rest of the team.

We continue to maintain hope that all of those will come at some point.

“There are very positive emotions, especially because we won and I helped my team with the goal I scored. Every win helps the team to grow in confidence and especially this win because we move forward in this cup and try to get to another final.” “It’s very important for us to win because everyone was frustrated about the last game. We have to keep going, we can’t afford to be sad. We have to win the next game and then the next one and the next one. It helps, especially when you score as it boosts your confidence. Goals help each player to grow and become better and better.” -Mykhailo Mudryk; source: Chelsea FC

vs. LEEDS UNITED (FAC, H, W 3-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Gallagher (7.4, sub)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Caicedo (6.7), Mudryk (6.7), Enzo (6.7), Jackson (6.4)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Gusto (5.9), Colwill (5.9, sub), Chilwell (5.9, sub), Tauriainen (5.7, sub), Palmer (5.7, sub), Chalobah (5.5), Gilchrist (5.5), Madueke (5.3), Sterling (5.2), Disasi (5.1), Sánchez (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL