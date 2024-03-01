Trevoh Chalobah ‘over the moon’ to finally make his first start of the season

For the first time since the final game of last season, Trevoh Chalobah got to lace up his boots, pull on his Blue shirt, and walk out as part of the starting lineup for a competitive Chelsea match, as we took on Leeds United in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

It was far from a perfect performance from the team, and Chalobah himself showed plenty of rust as well — not to mention forming a brand new center back partnership with Axel Disasi — but we got the win in the end (literally!), and in a Cup competition, all that matters is winning and advancing.

For Chalobah personally, it was also a fantastic night, to come back after many months of injuries, setbacks, and speculation about his future.

“It’s been a difficult time for me. It is the first time I’m my career I’ve been out for this long and having setback after setback. I managed to keep myself focused on the road ahead and have managed to get here after a long few months of rehab. “It was good to get 90 minutes, that was my first since pre-season in July. So I’m over the moon right now.” -Trevoh Chalobah; source: Chelsea FC

The injuries may be done now, but the speculation is only set to renew. We’ll see what Chalobah’s involvement looks like the rest of the way, but it seems unlikely that he would jump ahead of any of the four ahead of in the depth chart (Disasi, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, and Benoît Badiashile) — barring injuries of course.