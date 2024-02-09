Badiashile doubtful as Chelsea look to maintain standard set against Aston Villa

Chelsea produced our best outing of the season on Wednesday night at Villa Park, playing the home side off the pitch in a 3-1 win that ensured our spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Now the focus shifts back to the Premier League for Monday night football at Selhurst Park, but hopefully without a shift in the standard that was established by that 90-minute performance.

“The way we competed in the Aston Villa game was the way we need to approach the games. In the games, we need to feel we can perform in this way. I think it was a good opportunity and a good game for now to try and be consistent in the next game.” “[...] Before we also had some good performances but after were not consistent enough. But maybe it can be the starting point for us to start to be consistent and to show more often this type of performance.”

Achieving any sort of consistency has been one of the biggest problems for us this season of course, and it’s certainly not been helped by the constant flow of injured players in and out of (but mostly in) the treatment room.

The latest to head that way is Benoît Badiashile, who picked up a groin injury late on against Aston Villa. Groin injuries are never short and never not annoying, so just like Levi Colwill’s oh-so-minor injury, we’re probably looking at multiple games out for Badiashile despite Pochettino’s propensity to play down such situations.

“Badiashile, we need to assess him. We still need to wait for the scan. [...] Groin. Yes, I hope it’s not a big issue. We need to assess now and after we will know better, his situation.” “[Lavia] is not training with the team. He is still recovering. But no, no, impossible. Still not on the pitch.” “Levi Colwill, we need to wait until Sunday to see if it’s possible to be available. And Chalobah is doing well, he is training with the team. After that, there is nothing to update at the moment.”

Injuries are just an excuse at the end of the day. Whoever plays needs to show the right levels, at least individually if nothing else.

“With all of the circumstances we have, from the beginning [...] the important thing is the 11 players showing, and little by little we are recovering players, players that are taking time to reach the level we expect from them.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Onwards and upwards!