Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea, Player Ratings: From worst of the season to best of the season

1. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (8.8)

Fourth Man of the Match for Enzo and his highest rated performance not just of this season, but of his Chelsea career: twelve months down, many, many, many more to go, right?

Incidentally, this was also our highest rated performance for the season overall, coming right on the heels of our lowest of the season. Football!

Enzo’s form took a significant dip over the extended festive period, but his sports hernia seems to have calmed down now and he’s been getting back into the flow, recovering his match fitness and, subsequently, his ability to control the game.

His celebration for the free kick has every chance of becoming a seminal moment as he builds his legend at Stamford Bridge.

2. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.8)

Conor tends to inspire strong opinion one way or the other — remember, you don’t have to engage with every opinion in the comments — but this is now his tenth appearance in the top three, which is second most of the team after Cole Palmer. Gallagher has still yet to win a Man of the Match this season, but having now finally broken his duck, perhaps he will pop up with a few more crucial goals in the near future.

3. MOISÉS CAICEDO (7.7)

It’s probably fair to say that Caicedo’s first season in the SW6 has not gone as well as anyone might have hoped, but this performance was more like it. Enzo-Caicedo-Gallagher: the midfield trio that looks the business on paper, finally doing the business on the pitch as well!

vs. ASTON VILLA (FAC, A, W 3-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Enzo (8.8)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Gallagher (7.8), Caicedo (7.7), Gusto (7.7), Madueke (7.6), Jackson (7.5), Disasi (7.4), Petrović (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Chilwell (6.9), Palmer (6.8), Badiashile (6.7), Nkunku (6.1, sub)

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Gilchrist (5.9, sub), Silva (5.8, sub), Sterling (5.5, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL