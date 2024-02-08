Đorđe Petrović nominated for Premier League Save of the Month for January

Đorđe Petrović may have conceded four goals at Anfield, but were it not for him (and Darwin Núñez’s affinity for hitting the post), our 4-1 defeat would have looked far uglier than it already did.

Liverpool took more shots and had more shots on target than any other Premier League team ever against Chelsea (“ever”: in the time since such records have been kept, i.e. the last 20 years or so), with Petrović making nine saves, the most by a Chelsea goalkeeper in 90 minutes in at least half a decade, at which point I got bored with trying to look up all this fairly obscure data.

The point is, Petrović did well (unlike the rest of the team) and he has now even been recognized by a nomination for Save of the Month: the one where he plunged low to his left to tip an effort from Núñez onto the far post — making a save, and not for the first time, that most would’ve not been able to. In fact, this is the second successive month that Petrović earned a nomination for this award.

He didn’t win it last month, so vote harder this time!