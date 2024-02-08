Pochettino ‘really pleased’ with dominant Chelsea win, hopes consistency follows

It’s a funny ol’ game, football, innit?

Just when you think there is no way a certain outcome would happen, Chelsea go on to absolutely dominate a top-four team, away from home. We had won just one of our previous seven away games. Villa had lost at home just twice all season. We had conceded eight goals in our previous two games.

So of course we would go on to make easy work of Aston Villa, a team we had failed to even score against in our last three tries, in last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay. It’s only logical!

In fairness, we had played (most of) a good game against them two weeks ago as well, but failed to take our chances. Thankfully, that was not the case again in the replay. And for a team so beholden to the whims of momentum, scoring twice in the first twenty minutes, and then getting that third goal early in the second half meant a rather easy path into the fifth round in the end.

We’re a bit like the leaf in the wind. Sometimes we soar. Sometimes we get impaled by a giant metal rod.

It’s much more fun when we soar, right, Mauricio?

“I’m really pleased because first of all the players were fantastic, they played really well. They enjoyed it and that is the most important thing. They enjoyed in the game against a team that is doing fantastic job, so difficult to beat here, I think they’re the second best team at home. Full of confidence in the top four. “I’m really, really pleased with the performance. I think it provides us with the capacity to really believe and that we are all together. If we are all together, and we fight together, and we approach the game in the way we approach today, then I think we are able to perform this way.” “[We] dominate and we were the better side. [...] But for me the key was, after Wolverhampton, the team reacted. In the way we train, the way we talk, in the way in the meetings the players were. The feeling that relates to me, also, because that is important, too, to be all together. “Today, I really enjoyed on the touchline because good, and not so good, results can arrive but with this group of players, talented players, young players, we need to provide consistency. I think we can in the end to succeed.”

So which way will this rollercoaster take us next?

Up? Down? Left? Right? Upside down? Corkscrew? Flip a coin, see where it lands.

“[We] need to stop thinking we are Chelsea from the last 20 years because we are not any more this type of Chelsea that people believe. Now we need to move on and all together, we need to create this project and provide the team, the youngest team in the Premier League, the possibility to perform, to find the balance, to be consistent, not only to play good today and tomorrow.” [We] are building a project that is maybe going to be one years, two years, three years. But in the moment, we are at the start of the project. [We] want to succeed [but] the challenge is to be consistent.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

I guess we’ll just have to strap in and enjoy the ride...