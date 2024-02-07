Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea, FA Cup: Post-match reaction, ratings

The game played out in a fairly similar fashion to the initial encounter two weeks ago at Stamford Bridge, with the one obvious difference that this time we took our chances.

It was a bright and high-tempo opening, with both sides threatening but only one team happy with the way things were going. Villa head coach Unai Emery was seen gesticulating wildly on the sideline, trying to get his team to calm down and play with some control.

Thankfully for us, that didn’t happen, and instead Chelsea made our energy and endeavor count. Conor Gallagher smashed a layoff from Noni Madueke into the back of the net just past the ten-minute mark, and Nicolas Jackson nodded in a lovely cross from Malo Gusto some ten minutes later.

Chelsea continued to dominate the first half, in both central and wide areas, and Villa only really threatened again at the very end of the first period. Petrović stood tall to tip McGinn’s shot over the bar.

The second half began in similar fashion to how much of the first went, and we would add a crucial third goal, with Enzo Fernández producing a picture-perfect free kick into the top corner, following it up with a picture-perfect celebration to make it perfectly clear where his loyalties lie.

As in the game at the Bridge, we would run out of steam around the halfway point of the second half, but we still kept Villa at bay fairly comfortably — until a consolation goal from Diaby in added-on time ruined our clean sheet.

Still, excellent win.

Carefree.

Couple big calls from Pochettino, benching Silva and Sterling: Badiashile and Madueke getting nods to start.

Caicedo and Badiashile worries with the knocks they picked up late on; Caicedo did play on and finish out the game though

FA Cup fifth round set for week of February 26: Leeds United at home

Next up: Crystal Palace away on Monday night

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: