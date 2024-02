GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL

1-0

So much we tried, that we finally got it! A simple header inside the box from Sjoeke Nüsken opens the scoring for Chelsea Women against Sunderland in the first half of our League Cup quarterfinal match.