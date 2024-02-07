 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Sunderland AFCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

More titles to win!

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea v Sunderland - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Quarter Final Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Chelsea Women join the Women’s League Cup fray in the competition’s quarterfinal, as a “reward” for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage participation. Sunderland are our first rivals in the cup this season thanks to a technicality. But that shouldn’t take away from them the massive feat which is being part of the League Cup’s last eight.

Still the Blues are facing a Women’s Championship side which were beaten 7-0 by Aston Villa on the pitch. No wonder manager Emma Hayes opted to rotate her starting lineup today, in light of more important games before the international break at the end of the month.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Musovic | Périsset, Buchanan, Mjelde, Nüsken | Ingle (c), Cankovic | Hamano, Kirby, Beever-Jones | Fishel

Substitutes from: Hampton, Carter, James, Reiten, Lawrence, Kaneryd, Charles, Cuthbert, Ramírez

Sunderland starting eleven:
Moan | Brown, Goddard, Westrup (c), McCatty, Ede, Fenton, Rouse, Dear, Scarr, Ejupi

Substitutes from: Borthwick, McInnes, McAteer, Watson, Jones, Corbyn, West, Boothroyd

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 7, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST; 12:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK
Referee: Phoebe Cross

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); none (USA); The FA Player (int’l)

