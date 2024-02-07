Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have a chance to put a most horrendous seven days behind us, by getting our act together and getting something out of this FA Cup fourth round replay against Aston Villa. And that something could be something as minor as “not playing like a bunch of amateurs”.

We certainly could use a bit of the ol’ Magic of The Cup!

Pochettino makes several changes, including big calls for Madueke and Badiashile to start. Plenty of options on the bench, including young left back Ishé Samuels-Smith.

Here we go!

Aston Villa starting lineup (4-5-1):

Martínez | Álex Moreno, Lenglet, Diego Carlos, Cash | Tielemans, McGinn (c), Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Bailey | Watkins

Substitutes from: Olsen, Wright, Pau, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolò, J.Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Kellyman

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Petrović | Chilwell (c), Badiashile, Disasi, Gusto | Enzo, Caicedo | Palmer, Gallagher, Madueke | Jackson

Substitutes from: Bergström, Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Silva, Samuels-Smith, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Sterling, Nkunku

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 7, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Referee: Thomas Bramall (on pitch); Peter Bankes (VAR)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); none (USA); none (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: ITVX (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

