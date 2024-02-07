Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Aston Villa: Formation switch

For the first time in a long time, perhaps all season ever, the WAGNH Community want to see not a back-four, but a three-man defensive line as we head up to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup 4th round replay today.

Pochettino’s standard 4-2-3-1 (or 4-3-3 depending on the midfield shape) has ruled the tactical landscape this season, but the people have spoken and want something different! The availability and fitness of actual wing-backs is probably a helpful factor as well, it should be noted.

With one less midfield spot available in the 3-4-3, Conor Gallagher (48%) is the one to make way, while Raheem Sterling (17%) also continues his slide down the popularity scale. Noni Madueke (18%), Mykhailo Mudryk (15%) are also hovering in the teens, collecting half as many votes as Carney Chukwuemeka (33%) or Alfie Gilchrist (32%). Cesare Casadei gets 15%: by far the highest of any other youngster in the fringes of the first-team.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

3-4-3 (45%):

Petrović (97%) | Badiashile (70%), Silva (80%), Disasi (88%) | Chilwell (93%), Enzo (83%), Caicedo (70%), Gusto (83%) | Nkunku (86%), Jackson (64%), Palmer (91%)