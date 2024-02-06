Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: You choose the starting lineup

It may feel like we have absolutely zero chance to get past Aston Villa, away from home, in this FA Cup 4th round replay, but you never know in football. Sometimes weird things and miracles do happen.

And either way, we’ve still got to play the game. If nothing else, it’s another learning opportunity for this collection of young talent trying to congeal into something of an actual team. That will only ever happen by trying and trying again.

We do have a relatively short injury list at the moment, for what it’s worth. It’s not actually a short list, but it is shorter than it’s been practically all season. Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Roméo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Robert Sánchez are definitely still out. Trevoh Chalobah is forever close, but probably still not ready, and I doubt Levi Colwill would be ready to play even if he does pop up in training this week.

But otherwise, everyone else should be available. Surely, we can cobble something decent together.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)