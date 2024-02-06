Chelsea 2-4 Wolves, Player Ratings: Welcome back to the Hall of Shame

We have a ninth inductee for the WAGNH Community Player Ratings Hall of Shame, with Sunday’s home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers seeing the player ratings average for the entire team dip below the 4.00 line.

This is one of the “earliest” entries for this dubious honor, coming just past the halfway point of the season at the start of February. Only two of the nine occurred earlier in their respective seasons, and the Mourinho Season remains the only season where we got this low before Christmas: The Special One in many special ways indeed.

None of that makes this latest defeat feel any less painful or shameful — and it is the lowest rated game ever* at the Bridge — but hopefully the only way is up.

*obviously “ever” here means “ever for a game since we’ve been doing Player Ratings”; and “ever” also doesn’t include the few games that were not rated (i.e. televised) during that time, including the 4-2 loss to Bradford City at home.

3.02 — Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea (2019.II.10.)

It’s tough to see (a modern era) Chelsea ever “topping” this performance and result — though a bit less tough these days — which remains the team’s worst loss in nearly three decades. The Blues were down three inside of 20 minutes, down four by half, and gave up two more in the second half for good measure. The nadir of Sarri-ball, or any ball.

3.62 — AFC Bournemouth 4-0 Chelsea (2019.I.30.)

This was the away game before the (aforementioned) City away game, and with Chelsea giving up four goals in the second half of this one and four goals in the first half of that one, we managed to lose 90 minutes of (away) football by a combined 8-0 scoreline. Impressive!

3.69 — Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea (2018.V.13.)

Antonio Conte’s last Premier League game in charge, which began with Chelsea holding a slim chance of qualifying for the Champions League (Liverpool won so it didn’t matter in the end), but ended up with yet another hilarious collapse. A week later, Chelsea beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final so yeah, good luck figuring out football.

3.83 — Steaua Bucharest 1-0 Chelsea (2013.III.13.)

There were many lows of the (We’re-Just-Not-That-)Interim Blues, and this was certainly one of them. Chelsea came back to smash Steaua 3-1 in the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 and would eventually go on to win the competition. In retrospect, viewed through the lens of our current plight, it must be acknowledged that this interim era looks pretty okay.

3.95 — Chelsea 2-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2024.II.4.)

The lowest-rated game at Stamford Bridge in the history* of our WAGNH Community Player Ratings. Making history, bey-bee! (*see footnote in intro)

3.95 — Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea (2020.VII.11.)

Outside of the first few minutes, Chelsea were never in this game, which was played in an empty stadium thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. What made the result even more shocking was Chelsea’s generally very good play and form during “Project Restart”. Like the current edition, this was a fairly young and inexperienced team, but with Frankie’s Fledglings we at least seemed to be on the right path for (re-)building towards a more positive future.

3.95 — Watford 4-1 Chelsea (2018.II.5.)

Conte lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the game before this and asked the club for an official vote of confidence, which was then followed by an even worse performance as 10-man Chelsea were destroyed at Vicarage Road. In fairness, Chelsea, after falling behind, actually equalized in the final ten minutes despite playing a man down since the 30th (Tiémoué Bakayoko taking the ultimate prize with a 1.4 individual rating). But Watford took the lead again immediately after Hazard’s equalizer and the Blues folded from there.

3.96 — Chelsea 1-3 Southampton (2015.X.3.)

The Mourinho Season was already in full swing by the time Sadio Mané inspired Saints to their first win at the Bridge in 13 years. Fun fact: this was Falcao’s one and only start in the Premier League (he would play just three more times for us that season for a grand total of 35 minutes, and we would lose all three games).

3.99 — Chelsea 0-2 Brentford (2023.IV.26.)

The worst of a most terrible season, the first of the post-Abramovich era. This was the fifth in a run of six successive defeats in all competitions as we wanted nothing more than for the season to end. We set quite a few new marks for futility in this season, and unfortunately, our improvement on that has been marginal at best...

vs. WOLVES (PL, H, L 2-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

SUBPAR (5.0-5.9): Petrović (5.9), Palmer (5.8)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Gilchrist (4.5, sub), Nkunku (4.4), Silva (4.4), Chukwuemeka (4.2, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Chilwell (3.8), Gallagher (3.7), Enzo (3.7), Disasi (3.6), Badiashile (3.6, sub), Mudryk (3.5, sub), Jackson (3.2, sub), Caicedo (3.1)

NOT MAD JUST DISAPPOINTED (1.0-2.9): Gusto (2.9), Sterling (2.8)

OVERALL