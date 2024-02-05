 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pochettino remains ‘safe for now’ at Chelsea, but needs to show improvement by end of season — report

Audition for next season

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino is under more pressure than ever before after suffering back-to-back defeats in the league, giving up four goals in both games, with the team dropping back down into the bottom half of the table. But according to The Telegraph, presumably by way of some well placed sources at the club (or a briefing, even), the Chelsea front-office have “yet to give consideration” to replacing Pochettino this season.

However, whether Pochettino remains in charge for next season will be largely dependent on what happens going forward, namely whether he can convince the hierarchy that we are indeed making some “progress”. And failure to get into at least the Europa Conference League will likely mean the chop. Pochettino signed only a two-year contract last summer (with a club-option for an additional year), so the end of this season was always likely to be the time his performance and position would get evaluated, but the team’s struggles have put him in a precarious position now.

With an FA Cup replay, the League Cup final, and a rather difficult run in the Premier League coming up in the next few weeks (four of the next five are away, including at City and Arsenal), Poch’s future may be decided pretty soon regardless of when we might actually pull the plug.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History