Mauricio Pochettino is under more pressure than ever before after suffering back-to-back defeats in the league, giving up four goals in both games, with the team dropping back down into the bottom half of the table. But according to The Telegraph, presumably by way of some well placed sources at the club (or a briefing, even), the Chelsea front-office have “yet to give consideration” to replacing Pochettino this season.

However, whether Pochettino remains in charge for next season will be largely dependent on what happens going forward, namely whether he can convince the hierarchy that we are indeed making some “progress”. And failure to get into at least the Europa Conference League will likely mean the chop. Pochettino signed only a two-year contract last summer (with a club-option for an additional year), so the end of this season was always likely to be the time his performance and position would get evaluated, but the team’s struggles have put him in a precarious position now.

With an FA Cup replay, the League Cup final, and a rather difficult run in the Premier League coming up in the next few weeks (four of the next five are away, including at City and Arsenal), Poch’s future may be decided pretty soon regardless of when we might actually pull the plug.