Chelsea are set to add more supposed muscle into our commercial machinery by appointing former Tottenham and NFL executive Todd Kline. Kline reportedly resigned from his position at Spurs and has been placed on gardening leave. Whenever that is over, he will be joining Chelsea, potentially to fill the role of former “President of Business” Tom Glick.

Kline has been credited with getting some major commercial deals done for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL as well as for Spurs over the past three years, though apparently he has failed to secure the naming rights for their new soulless bowl stadium, which was supposedly his main remit. That said, Spurs have recently eclipsed Chelsea in the Deloitte Money League, so they must be doing something right.

Chelsea’s new organizational structure has been in flux (and has failed in some ways) almost as greatly as our football operation has, but hopefully these latest hires will actually get some work done, be that on the commercial front (like promoting crap movies) or some long-overdue progress as far as the stadium issue’s concerned.