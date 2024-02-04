Back at Kingsmeadow for a home match, Chelsea Women seemed to miss the big Stamford Bridge they’ve been playing on in the first minutes of their Everton game. Early on they let the visitors threaten Hannah Hampton’s goal via Justine Vanhaevermaet, and responded likewise with captain Erin Cuthbert at the other end of the field.

Erin’s push forward was what started to turn things around in our favour. The Toffees’ challenges were very tough, but they didn’t shake the Blues’ resolve as we enjoyed having Mayra Ramírez — in her first ever Chelsea start — as a focal point to play off upfront.

Thanks to her efforts Johanna Rytting Kaneryd was clattered in the box, with the referee having no option but to award us the penalty spot kick. Guro Reiten did no mistake with her effort.

Chelsea could have pushed for more until the end of the first half. Instead we mostly kept possession in an attempt to keep Everton away from our defensive third, even though the opposition were still comfortable with holding the fort until half-time came through.

In the second half Chelsea found more impetus moving forward, especially when Lauren James was able to exploit the spaces left by Everton at the back. There were a few good goalscoring opportunities from Lauren either as potential assists or shots on goal from herself. But it didn’t seem like today was her day.

That wasn’t the case for Ramírez, nor for Guro Reiten. The striker suffered an egregious foul in the box, giving Guro a second chance to score from the spot. Again, she wouldn’t waste it.

There was still time for a third goal. Only this time it wouldn’t come from the spot, but rather as the end-product of great sync between midfielders and attackers to get Erin Cuthbert a golden chance to score — which she did!

There was little Everton could do after Erin’s goal, which completely deflated an Everton team that already looked very tired. And with this result, Chelsea were back to the top of the Women’s Super League table with a three-point advantage over Manchester City — now the only team tied on points with us since Arsenal lost 2-1 to West Ham earlier today.

Carefree!