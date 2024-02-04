Pochettino: We are all not good enough, no one can be safe

Mauricio Pochettino said it was “just one game” after the midweek horror-show at Anfield. That seemed to be said more in hope than in conviction.

There is no hope left at the minute.

Having now given up four goals in back-to-back games, not even Poch could put a positive spin on things. Ineffective for large parts, incapable even insipid at times, ineffective at best. Crumbled at the first sign of adversity. No leadership, no cohesion, no confidence.

“I think we are all not [good enough]. At the moment, that is the reality. Myself, also, to be the first responsible for this situation. What we were showing today, that we are not good enough. I agree with you 100 per cent. We didn’t manage the situation properly and no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We are all responsible. “Even the players. The players need to take some responsibility like I am taking the responsibility, also. I agree with you, at the moment, we are not matching the history of the club. That is true, we have to accept and we need to be critical and not give up. We need to keep working to try and change, maybe take a decision, try to find things in a different way.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

This is not the way.